New Delhi: Ahead of the Prime Minister’s crucial video meet with the Chief Ministers of all states, UTs on Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in the country witnessed a new record as 1,975 fresh cases were reported, which took the country’s total count near 27,000-mark. Also Read - Players May Take The Legal Route After I-League Clubs Terminate Contracts Prematurely

While the death toll due to COVID-19 soared to 826, the countrywide number of cases has climbed to 26,917. The country has reported 47 deaths since Saturday night. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 20,177 while 5,913 people (21.96 percent) were cured and discharged. Also Read - All Eyes on PM Modi's Meeting With Chief Ministers at 10 AM Today; 9 States Likely to Put Forward Their Views

Yesterday, a nurse of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, had tested positive for coronavirus. The nurse was reportedly posted at cancer ward in the hospital therefore, all the patients who came for chemotherapy, have been asked to go for self quarantine. The staff, including nurses and doctors, on duty in the Cancer Chemo Department, were also quarantined. Also Read - Coronavirus: Special Guard of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at His AIIMS Office Tests Positive For COVID-19

Two children of the nurse have also tested positive. Besides, a security guard at the AIIMS hospital is also coronavirus positive.

Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state due to COVID-19 as number of new cases in the state overshot the 8,000 threshold to reach 8,068. The state notched 440 new Covid-19 patients cases – compared to the highest of 811 on Saturday – and recorded 19 new deaths, taking the state’s toll to 342.