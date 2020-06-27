Live Updates

    COVID-19 LIVE: Delhi yesterday conducted the highest number of tests in a single day – 21,144. We have increased testing 4 times. Delhi now following the strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation, tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

    COVID-19 LIVE: 43 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours; the total number of cases in BSF stands at 911. Total 633 BSF personnel have been cured and discharged till now, said Border Security Force (BSF)

    COVID-19 LIVE: India crosses 5 lakh mark as it reports highest single-day spike of 18552 new coronavirus cases; 384 deaths in last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 508953 including 197387 active cases, 295881 cured/discharged/migrated & 15685 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

    COVID-19 LIVE: There will be a new system of reporting Corona deaths on a Google Form from 01.07.2020. Nodal Officers of the Hospital are directed to ensure death reporting within 48 hours from their hospitals from 01.07.2020 onwards: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

New Delhi: India’s tally of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases has crossed 5,00,000 and the death toll has reached 15,685. Between June 1 and June 26, the country recorded 2,99,866 cases, an analysis of the data showed. Of the total 5,08, 963 cases, over 65 per cent of these were from Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi to Re-Map Its Containment Zones, Number of Such Areas Set to Rise

Notably, these three states continue at the top of the national chart.  Maharashtra so far has reported 1,47,741 cases, including 6,931 deaths. Delhi has 73,780 cases and 2,429 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 70,977 cases with 911 deaths. Also Read - Lockdown Extended Till July 31: List of States That Announce Complete Shutdown to Contain COVID-19 Spread

India continued to be the fourth worst hit among 213 countries. It is now less than 2 lakh cases away from Russia, which is in the third spot behind the US and Brazil, respectively. Also Read - Coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar: No Death in Last 24 Hours But 136 Fresh Cases Reported

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 9.7 million, while the deaths were nearing 500,000. With 2,467,658 cases and 125,046 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE. Brazil comes in the second place with 1,274,974 infections and 55,961 deaths.