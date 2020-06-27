









New Delhi: India's tally of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases has crossed 5,00,000 and the death toll has reached 15,685. Between June 1 and June 26, the country recorded 2,99,866 cases, an analysis of the data showed. Of the total 5,08, 963 cases, over 65 per cent of these were from Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Notably, these three states continue at the top of the national chart. Maharashtra so far has reported 1,47,741 cases, including 6,931 deaths. Delhi has 73,780 cases and 2,429 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 70,977 cases with 911 deaths.

India continued to be the fourth worst hit among 213 countries. It is now less than 2 lakh cases away from Russia, which is in the third spot behind the US and Brazil, respectively.

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 9.7 million, while the deaths were nearing 500,000. With 2,467,658 cases and 125,046 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE. Brazil comes in the second place with 1,274,974 infections and 55,961 deaths.