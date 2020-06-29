

New Delhi: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases crossed the 10 million mark, while the fatalities have surpassed 500,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. With 5,28,859 total cases and fatalities over 16,000, India continued to be in the fourth worst-hit country by the pamdemic. Also Read - States Tighten Rules After Record Surge in COVID Cases, Launch House-to-House Survey, Allow Only Essential Travel

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities with 2,510,323 and 125,539, respectively. Brazil came in the second place with 1,313,667 infections and 57,070 deaths, followed by Russia 633,542 . Also Read - Global COVID-19 Cases Cross 10mn, Johns Hopkins University Data Shows

Notably, India has witnessed a surge of 3,38,324 infections from June 1 as the lockdown restrictions eased. Addressing the nation via his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to remain more vigilant in the “unlock” period and cautioned that failure to follow COVID-19 norms will put at risk their lives and those of others.

India will have to focus on defeating coronavirus and bolstering the economy, he said. “Always remember, if you do not wear a mask, do not observe the two-yard social distancing norms or do not take other precautions, you are putting others at risk besides yourselves, especially the elderly and children at home,” he asserted.