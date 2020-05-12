





New Delhi: The coronavirus recovery rate in India has notched up to 31.15%, however, the rising number of cases remains a major concern for the state and central governments. Yesterday, the country witnessed 4,213 cases– highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus patients, following which the tally climbed to 67,152. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,206 as 97 deaths were reported from across the country. Also Read - Sonu Sood Sends 350 Migrant Workers to Karnataka in 10 Buses, Reveals More Will be Sent to Odisha, Jharkhand And Bihar

On the other hand, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the US topped 80,000, reaching 80,087. A total of 1,344,512 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE, Xinhua news agency reported. Hardest-hit New York state reported 26,682 fatalities among 337,055 cases. Also Read - KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Registration Question on COVID-19; Full Virtual Selection Process Explained Step-by-Step

India Ready to Lift Restrictions Also Read - 'Arrest Me,' Says Elon Musk as he Announces Reopening of Tesla Plant Against Lockdown Orders

Prime Ministrer Narendra Modi, on the other hand, called for a ‘balanced strategy’ to fight the COVID-19 crisis. While interacting with the chief ministers of all states and UTs for the fifth time via video conferencing, PM sought inputs from states on the way forward in tackling the pandemic.

Indian Railways Back on Track

Meanwhile, Indian Railways are back on track from today as 15 pairs of ‘special air-conditioned’ trains will depart from New Delhi to several parts of the country amid lockdown. Unlike Shramik Special, the AC trains will resume on Rajdhani routes only, with full capacity. Railway ministry had said that trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

