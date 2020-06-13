







New Delhi: Coronavirus has created havoc across India as the nationwide COVID-19 tally crossed the 3-lakh mark. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers of states, UTs next week on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Following the rapid surge in cases, the Union government has stressed on the need for stringent containment measures to check the pandemic. The Centre has asked states and UTs to pay special attention on emerging epicentres of cases and to focus on containment, testing and tracing, upgrading health infrastructure, clinical management and community engagement for effective management of COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry said.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the COVID-pandemic 19 after the US, Brazil and Russia. While the US has reported more than 20 lakh confirmed cases so far, the tally for Brazil is over 8 lakh and for Russia more than 5 lakh.

On the other hand, the global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 7.6 million, while the death toll surged past 425,000. As of Saturday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 7,632,377, while the deaths increased to 425,385.