





Load More

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 18,601 and the death toll inched closed to 600 on Tuesday. The country witnessed 47 deaths and 1336 new cases reported in last 24 hours, following which the total number of coronavirus positive cases surpassed 18,000-mark –including 14759 active cases, 3252 cured/discharged/migrated and 590 deaths, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed. Also Read - Coronavirus: 1,433 Casualties in United States on Monday, Death Toll Spikes to 42,604

Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state with 4,203 coronavirus cases and 223 deaths. In Madhya Pradesh, the number of cases is 1,485 with 74 deaths. Rajasthan has reported 1,478 cases and 14 deaths due to the coronavirus infection. In West Bengal, there have been 339 cases and 12 deaths. Also Read - Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Rises to 101 in Bangladesh, Total Cases at 2,948 Now

Meanwhile, Goa became the third COVID-19 free state. Earlier Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur had managed to free themselves from the deadly virus.

“All Covid-19 patients in Goa were discharged from hospital after recovery. Mahe (Puducherry), Kodaggu (Karnataka) and Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand) districts have also not reported any fresh case in the past last 28 days. There are 59 more districts in 23 States/UTs that have not reported any fresh cases during the past 14 days”, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary Health Ministry had stated yesterday.