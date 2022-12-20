Covid Update: Centre Writes To States, Asks To Gear Up With Whole Genome Sequencing of Positive Case Samples

Gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG)network: Centre to States

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in many countries.

Covid Latest Update: Amid the sudden rise of Covid cases in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil and China, the Centre on Tuesday directed states to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network. In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said such exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the pandemic situation, official sources amid a fresh spurt in Covid cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US.

India Should Keep Close Vigil on COVID Situation: Top Expert

A top Indian health expert on Tuesday cautioned the people while asking them to keep a close vigil on the situation in the country. However, the expert said that there is nothing to panic about as the country’s system is “vigilant”.

“It is an important thing that we keep a close vigil on the Chinese situation. But I would say that there is nothing to be panicked about. There is no need for getting too much worried. The system is very vigilant, we need to be very vigilant. As far as genomic surveillance is concerned, this is the most important part we are doing genomic surveillance of individuals with symptoms,” he said.

“We are also doing surveillance from sewage and from hospitalised individuals and even those who are coming to international airports. A certain proportion of samples is picked up randomly from them also, in case there is a new sub-variant or anything, which is of concern is picked up promptly, appropriate action can be taken,” Dr Arora said.