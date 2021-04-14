Coronavirus India Live Updates April 14, 2021: With no end to the coronavirus surge in Maharashtra, the state government on Tuesday imposed stricter curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days. Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot has been enforced, without terming the new curbs as lockdown. Amid a panic situation, migrant workers were spotted at railway and bus stations in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities returning to their native places to avoid a situation like last year. On the other hand, a massive crowd of devotees were seen at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar taking a holy dip into Ganga river, performing aarti at the famous Kumbh Mela. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - Bangladesh Announces 8-Day Complete Lockdown Till April 21, Suspends International Flights









