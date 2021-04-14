Coronavirus India Live Updates April 14, 2021: With no end to the coronavirus surge in Maharashtra, the state government on Tuesday imposed stricter curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days. Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot has been enforced, without terming the new curbs as lockdown. Amid a panic situation, migrant workers were spotted at railway and bus stations in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities returning to their native places to avoid a situation like last year. On the other hand, a massive crowd of devotees were seen at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar taking a holy dip into Ganga river, performing aarti at the famous Kumbh Mela. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - Bangladesh Announces 8-Day Complete Lockdown Till April 21, Suspends International Flights

Also Read - Lockdown-like Curbs in Maharashtra From Today: Will Domestic Helps Join Work? BMC Answers FAQs
Also Read - COVID-19 Expert Analysis: How to Stay Protected From Coronavirus at Home

Live Updates

  • 6:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus: In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a COVID conference meeting with governors and lieutenant governors of all states today to combat the spiralling coronavirus cases in India. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also attend the meeting.

  • 6:53 AM IST

  • 6:52 AM IST

    Kumbh Mela: Thousands of devotees take a holy dip into the Ganga river, perform rituals at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar amid coronavirus spike.

  • 6:50 AM IST

    Maharashtra: “Our 95% supply goes to hospitals. We supply oxygen to over 30 hospitals in Pune. Since March 10-11, demand for medical oxygen has gradually increased & now it has increased to around 3.5 times,” Pune-based United Gas owner Atul Nalawade said yesterday.

  • 6:50 AM IST