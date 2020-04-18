



New Delhi: Indian navy on Saturday reported first set of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases as 15 to 20 sailors of the Indian Navy reportedly tested positive for the deadly virus in Mumbai. The sailors, who were residing in the residential accommodation facilities of INS Angre, have been kept in isolation ward at a naval hospital in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, India's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases soared close to 14,000 after more than 1,000 cases of the deadly COVID-19 were registered for the fourth straight day yesterday.

According to the health ministry data, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus mounted to 452, with the highest — 194 — getting reported from Maharashtra, followed by Madhya Pradesh, where 57 deaths have been reported so far.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 3,205, followed by New Delhi at 1,640 cases, Tamil Nadu at 1,267 cases and Rajasthan at 1,131 cases.

On the other hand, the Union Health Ministry has stated that containment operations will be scaled down if no secondary positive case of COVID-19 will be reported from a quarantine zone for at least four weeks. According to the ministry’s “Updated containment plan for large outbreaks COVID-19”, a containment operation (large outbreak or cluster) is deemed to be over 28 days from the date the last case in that zone tests negative.