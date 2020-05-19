









Coronavirus India LIVE: The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 1-lakh mark and the death toll mounted to 3,163. However, the government has claimed India’s COVID-19 ratio lowest in world. Besides, it has also said that the country’s recovery rate stood at 38.29 percent at present. Also Read - Sri Lanka Cricket Plans to Host Series Against India, Bangladesh in July: Report

“In terms of confirmed cases per lakh population, India has so far about 7.1 cases per lakh population vis a vis approx 60 cases per lakh population for the world as a whole.” Spain has reported 494 cases per lakh population, which is the highest, followed by the US, which has 431 cases per lakh population. Italy has 372 cases per lakh population and the UK has 361 cases per lakh population.”, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement yesterday. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0 in Uttar Pradesh: Shops to Open, Two-Wheeler Vehicles Allowed- Full List of What's Open And What's Closed Here

Meanwhile, several states yesterday announced the guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown, allowing shops, salons and public transport in non-containment zones to resume. Also Read - Marathi Writer, Director, Ratnakar Matkari Dies of COVID-19 at 81

On the other hand, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that there is a long road to travel as the risk remains high. “This is a dangerous enemy, with a dangerous combination of features: this virus is efficient, fast, and fatal,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly on Monday.

There have been over 4.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the WHO, with more than 300,000 people having lost their lives.