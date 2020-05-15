

Coronavirus India LIVE updates: India's doubling rate for the deadly infection has slowed down to 13.9 days but the number of cases rising rapidly remains a major concern for the government. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,631, while more than 27,500 have recovered so far.

Reports claimed that India has witnessed nearly 10,000 new cases in the past two days. Some states like Kerala, Goa and Assam have also begun showing a sudden uptick in new cases after having flattened the curve earlier, while Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar are also reporting higher rates for past few days.

Officials said most of the new cases in these places are linked to people having returned from outside in special trains, buses and flights.

In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 cases climbed to 25,922 followed by Gujarat that has 9,267 cases and Tamil Nadu has reported 9,227 cases so far. Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 975, followed by 566 in Gujarat and 232 in Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, the United States recorded 1,754 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 85,813. The country has now confirmed a total of 1,416,528 cases.