Coronavirus in India LIVE: Amid indications that greater relaxations would be granted in the fourth phase of the lockdown beginning Monday, the nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 85,000. India is now the 11th most affected nation in the world, but each one of the top-ten have one lakh or more cases.

Besides, India has also surpassed China's official tally of 82,933 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Though some new cases have emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan — the epicentre of the deadly virus — less than 100 people are now undergoing treatment across China, which recorded 4,633 deaths due to COVID-19 but more than 78,000 have been discharged after recovery, as per their official data.

The dreaded virus has claimed more than 3 lakh lives worldwide.

Maharashtra, the most-affected state, reported 1,576 new cases to take its tally to 29,100, while its death toll rose to 1,068. Tamil Nadu crossed the 10,000 mark with 434 new cases, while Gujarat saw 340 more people testing positive to push its tally to 9,932.

On the other hand, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar and Karnataka breached the 1,000-mark in terms of the number of people having tested positive, while testing and containment measures were ramped up in places like, Kerala, Goa and Manipur that were being seen as being mostly virus-free till a few days back.

