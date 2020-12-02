New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded a total of 36,604 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally to 94,99,414. With 501 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,38,122. Further, the number of people recuperating from the disease rose to 89,32,647 today as 43,062 new discharges were reported in the last 24 hours. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Kohli, Gill Steady After Dhawan's Departure

