New Delhi: Parliament's Standing Committee on Home Affairs is expected to meet on Friday to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country. It is scheduled to consider and adopt a draft report on 'The Management of Covid-19 Pandemic and Related Issues'. The meeting comes at a time when India's COVID-19 cases are falling sharply.

Earlier on Thursday, India detected 26,382 fresh coronavirus cases, following which the country's total number of cases rose to 99,32,548, including 3,32,002 active and 94,56,449 recovered. In the past 24 hours, 33,813 people have recovered from the disease.

Five states- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala constitute 52% of total recovered cases in the country, said the Union Ministry of Health

On the other hand, officials of the Union health ministry and the Niti Aayog are likely to meet the Election Commission top brass in the coming days to seek their help in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine given the poll panel’s robust network at the booth level. Reports claimed that the officials have sought a meeting with the EC top brass to understand the process at the grass-roots level.

During the planned meeting, the health ministry and Niti Aayog could seek EC’s help in distributing the vaccine to the right person and the poll panel’s experience in managing voters at the booth level during massive electoral exercises could come in handy.

According to guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination drive, the latest electoral roll for Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be used to identify the priority population over the age of 50 years.

Twelve identity documents, such as Voter ID, Aadhar card, driving licence, passport and pension document, will be required for beneficiary identification. Under phase one of the vaccination, it is planned to vaccinate nearly 30 crore population.