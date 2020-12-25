With 23,068 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID cases in India surged to 1,01,46,846, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. The data also shows 24,661 new discharges taking the tally of total discharged cases to 97,17,834. Also Read - From Anti-CAA in Shaheen Bagh to Farmers’ Protest: Top 10 Plights of Modi Government in 2020

Meanwhile, seven people who had returned to Hyderabad recently from the UK tested positive for COVID-19 and their swab samples have been sent for screening to ascertain if they carry the new variant of the coronavirus detected there, a senior Telangana Health official said on Thursday.

The seven have been admitted to hospitals and are being monitored continuously, Public Health Director G Srinivas Rao said.

We have found seven persons who returned from the UK during the past two weeks to be positive for the coronavirus. Their samples were sent to CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for further tests to check if they have the new strain of the virus, he told PTI.

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer COVID-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination.

He said his government is all set to start the vaccination drive as soon as it gets the vaccine from the Centre, and registration is underway for people in three priority categories who will receive it first.

Asked about the charges for the vaccine, and if it will be free of cost, a senior official in the Chief Minister’s Office said the government has not taken any decision in this regard so far.