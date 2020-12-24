India on Wednesday recorded 24,712 new COVID-19 cases, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Thursday. With this, the total number of active cases surge to 2,83,849 and the total cases mount to 1,01,23,778. The data further shows 29,791 recoveries and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Karnataka Government Imposes Night Curfew From Today Till January 2 | Important Details Here

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,93,173 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.75 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the third consecutive day.

There are 2,83,849 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.80 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,53,08,366 samples have been tested up to December 23 with 10,39,645 samples being tested on Wednesday.