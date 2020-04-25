New Delhi: Striking a positive note on the COVID-19 situation, the Narendra Modi-led government on Saturday claimed that India recorded a six-per cent increase in new coronavirus cases. This is said to be the lowest daily growth rate since the country crossed 100 positive coronavirus cases in March. Also Read - Viral Video: Malaysian Boy Makes Toy Dinosaur Join Him in Taraweeh Namaz During Ramadan, Sets Netizens' Hearts Melting

Till Yesterday, the growth rate was recorded 7.48 per cent, however, earlier this morning, this slipped to 5.8 per cent.

The development comes after the Union Health Ministry said that India's recovery rate has been improved to 20.66 per cent, which is comparatively better than most other countries.

“The average doubling rate in India is 9.1 days as of now. So far 5,062 people have been cured with a recovery rate of 20.66 per cent. Since Friday, 1,429 new cases have been reported. So far a total of 24,506 people have been confirmed positive for COVID-19,” the Health Ministry said in a statement today.

Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member and Chairman of Empowered Group 1 also stated that lockdown announced by PM Modi has been effective in slowing the doubling rate of COVID-19 infection and saving lives.

However, the country witnessed over 50 fatalities since yesterday, following which the death toll climbed to 775–the highest — 301 — was reported from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat with 127 fatalities. A total of 5,062 patients have been cured and discharged.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 6,817, followed by Gujarat at 2,815 cases, Delhi at 2,514 cases and Rajasthan at 2,034 cases.