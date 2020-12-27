New Delhi: India on Sunday witnessed the lowest single-day cases in nearly six months. According to the health ministry data, 18,732 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, which took the tally to 1,01,87,850. Of the total cases, 2,78,690 are currently active, 97,61,538 have been discharged. The death toll climbed to 1,47,622 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 279 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country. Also Read - Schools Reopening: Normal Classes to Resume in These States/UTs From New Year | Full List

"With 18,732 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,87,850 With 279 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,47,622 . Total active cases at 2,78,690 Total discharged cases at 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours", said the Health Ministry.

Here are the key developments:

Since the last 29 days, the daily recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases. The recovery rate has crossed 90 per cent in all states and union territories.

Ten states and UTs account for 85.26 per cent of the new deaths. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was registered at 1.44 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 16,81,02,657 samples have been tested up to December 26 with 9,43,368 samples being tested on Saturday.

Yesterday, Delhi recorded 655 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over four months, and 30 more fatalities due to the disease, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent.