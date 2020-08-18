Coronavirus Update: India on Tuesday conducted the highest number of tests for the coronavirus infection, with more than 8,99,000 tests in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said during the daily briefing. With this, the total number of tests have reached 3,09,41,264. Also Read - Indian Origin Physician Ravi Solanki Wins UK Engineering Award for Contribution in Covid-19 Fight

“India recorded the highest ever number of tests in the last 24 hours – a little more than 8,99,000. Recovered patients are more than 19.70 lakhs which is 2.93 times the active cases and the case fatality rate is below 2 per cent,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry. Also Read - Mutation in Coronavirus Making it More Infectious But That's a 'Good Thing', Here is How

Speaking on the update regarding vaccine development, the ministry noted that at least one of the three vaccines currently being developed in India enters Phase 3 of human trials by tomorrow, while the others are in the initial phases of clinical human trials. Also Read - 'Covid-19 Can't Stop Love': Texas Man Marries Fiancee in Hospital While Getting Treated For Coronavirus

The Health Ministry also addressed the new strain of COVID-19 ‘D614G’, found in Malaysia, which has been deemed 10 times more dangerous.

“A new dimension of the disease is coming forward. Scientific & medical communities are monitoring. We’ll have to be aware that there may be some impact later too. But the long term outcomes, right now, is not dangerous,” said VK Paul, NITI Aayog on post-COVID symptoms found in some patients.

“As we understand it, we’ll use treatment modalities available with us. It’s an ongoing learning and the medical fraternity is responding to this. As we understand more, will be able to tell more about it,” he added.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was tested negative for the virus, was admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi with a chest infection, for a post-COVID treatment.

Notably, India also recorded its highest number of 57,584 recoveries in a single day in the morning bulletin, higher than the number of confirmed cases at 55,079 today.

However, the country crossed the 27-lakh mark as COVID-19 cases continue to surge with 876 new deaths, taking the death toll to 51,797. coronavirus As of now, The current recovery, positivity and fatality rates stand at 73.17%, 24.90% and 1.91% respectively.