New Delhi: India has reported a spike of 11,458 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, thus recording its worst single-day spike in cases thus far. This is also its first-ever spike of 11,000 or more than 11,000 cases in a day; it also crossed the three-lakh coronavirus case mark in the process. Also Read - Coronavirus: Global Death Toll Crosses 4.25 Lakh-Mark; US, Brazil And UK Emerge as 'Top 3'

India now has 3,08,993 total number of cases. This includes 1,45,779 active cases; 1,54,330 discharges and 8,884 deaths, of which 386 took place in the last 24 hours. This is India’s second-worst single-day death toll.

This also means that the country’s current recovery rate stands at 49.94%

On Friday, India had reported a 24-hour spike of 10,956 cases, its worst single-day spike at the time and also the first time it crossed 10,000 cases a day mark. It had also reported a death toll of 396, which currently stands as the country’s worst single-day death toll.

Of the over three lakh cases, more than a lakh have been reported from the western state of Maharashtra alone. Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat, in that order, are the worst-hit states after Maharashtra.

Globally, India has the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the United States, Brazil and Russia.