New Delhi: India has reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, in the process registering a second straight spike of over 20,000 new cases. With a latest spike of 22,771, the country’s overall COVID-19 count inched even closer to the 6.5 lakh-mark, and is currently at 6,48,315. Also Read - Cancer-Stricken India Boxing Great Dingko Singh Recovers From Coronavirus

A total of 442 deaths also took place in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases include 3,94,227 discharges, 2,35,433 active cases and 18,655 fatalities. India continues to be the fourth worst-hit country in the world after the United States, Brazil and Russia respectively.

However, one positive development is that with the number of discharges nearing 4,00,000, the recovery rate is now even closer to 61%, currently standing at 60.80%.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, respectively, continue to be the three worst-hit states, by a distance. While Maharashtra has nearly 1.93 lakh cases, Tamil Nadu’s tally is at 1,02,721. Delhi, meanwhile stands at 94,695.

The country’s latest coronavirus numbers come on a day ‘Unlock 2.0’ here entered its fifth day on Saturday. It came into effect from July 1, with largely the same rules as ‘Unlock 1.0’, but also with a few differences.