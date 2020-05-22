New Delhi: In a week that saw India enter the fourth phase of its COVID-19 lockdown, in effect continuously since March 25, the country registered its biggest single-day spike in fresh coronavirus cases thus far, with over 6,000 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Amid Curbs Being Eased, India Sees Biggest One-Day Spike With Over 6,000 Cases

With 6,008 positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the country's overall COVID-19 count stands at 1,18, 447. The break-up of India's COVID-19 numbers is as follows: 66,330 active cases, 48,534 discharges and 3,583 casualties, of which 148 took place in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, in the previous 24-hour period, the country had recorded a total of 5,609 new cases of coronavirus, which had taken its COVID-19 tally to well beyond 1.12 lakh.

In terms of states, Maharashtra continues to be worst-affected, with 41,642 cases, including 1,454 deaths. It is followed by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, respectively; of these, while Tamil Nadu is nearing the 14,000 mark, Gujarat is close to breaching the 13,000 mark. Delhi, meanwhile, with over 11,650 cases, is the fourth worst coronavirus-affected state in the country.

Earlier, on May 18, the country began its fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, with the third phase ending a day before. The lockdown was initially scheduled to end on April 14, but was, on the day extended till May 3. It was then extended till May 17 and currently stands extended till May 31.

However, with a number of relaxations, ‘lockdown 4.0,’ as it is being called, has led to a near re-opening of the country.