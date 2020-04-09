New Delhi: Despite taking strict measures, the coronavirus cases in the country continued to rise as the officials of the Union Ministry of Health on Thursday said that the death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 169 and the number of cases climbed to 5,865 in the country. Also Read - Operation SHIELD: Delhi Govt’s New Plan to Combat Coronavirus Pandemic | All You Need to Know

1) The country on Thursday recorded an increase of 591 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said in an update. Also Read - ‘Fantastic Usage of Technology to Combat Coronavirus’: PM Modi Urges All to Use Aarogya Setu App

2) The Ministry further added that the number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,218, as many as 477 people have been cured and discharged and one has migrated. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai's Dharavi Reports Third Death in Less Than 24 Hours; Area Sealed

3) Out of the 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said that eight were from Maharashtra, three each from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, two from Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

4) In the whole country, Maharashtra reported highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 72, followed by Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with each recording 16 deaths and Delhi at nine. Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported eight fatalities each while Telangana has recorded seven deaths.

5) As per updates, the number of cases has gone up to 442 in Telangana, while Uttar Pradesh has 410 cases and Rajasthan 383. Andhra Pradesh has reported 348 cases, while Kerala has 345 COVID-19 patients.

6) Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that people humiliating medical professionals, who are on the frontline of the battle against novel coronavirus, should be named and shamed.

7) Vardhan said that that social distancing and lockdown are the most potent social vaccine at the moment to combat coronavirus.

“We are part of the World Health Organisation solidarity trial where we are working on vaccine. All the scientific work that is related to management of COVID-19 pandemic is going on. I strongly feel that social distancing and lockdown are the most potent social vaccine at the moment. As long as we do not have a vaccine, social distancing right now and lockdown remains the most potent social vaccine. This is a point that needs to be underlined right now,” he said.

8) Meanwhile, the Central government has granted Rs 15,000 crores for ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package’.

9) Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed senior government officers to seal COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts of the state.

10) On the other hand, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has also instructed Principal Secretary and Collector of Health Department to seal the areas in ​​Korba’s Katghora where seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported.