New Delhi: India has reported yet another highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases, with 9,983 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Also Read - West Bengal News: Highest Spike in COVID-19 Cases on Day When It Resumes Flights, Trains in State

The country’s overall COVID-19 count thus far, hence, stands at 2,56,611. This count includes 1,25,381 active cases, 1,24,095 discharges and 7,135 deaths of which 206 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Notably, the latest single-day spike in cases is the third straight spike of over 9,000 cases in a day. With the latest surge in cases, it has already become the fifth worst coronavirus-hit country in the world, overtaking both Spain and Italy. Only US, Brazil, Russia and UK are ahead of India, in that order.

Within the country, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat, respectively, are the fourth worst-affected states, by a distance. Of these, Maharashtra alone has over 80,000 cases, which is nearly 50,000 more than those in Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship opened across the country, albeith with SOPs in place, more than two months after these were shut as a part of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, which has been in effect since March 25.

However, for now, the lockdown has been restricted only to containment zones, where it shall be in effect till at least June 30.