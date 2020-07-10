New Delhi: India has reported its highest-ever single-day spike in coronavirus positive cases, crossing 25,000 case-mark in the process, with 26,506 new cases and 475 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, India’s overall COVID-19 tally inched closer to the eight lakh-mark and is currently at 7,93,802. Also Read - Coronavirus: SBI Closes Northeast Head Office After COVID-19 Spike Among Staff

The country’s overall count of 7,93,802 includes 4,95,513 discharges, 2,76,685 active cases and 21,604 casualties. With recoveries closing in on the five lakh-mark, the country’s recovery rate currently stands at 62.42%.

India’s previous highest single-day spike was 24,879, which, incidentally, was its previous 24-hour spike. It continues to be the third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil, respectively.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, in that order, also remain the three worst-affected states. Maharashtra, the ‘runaway leader’, currently has close to 2.24 lakh cases (spike of 6,603), followed by Tamil Nadu, which has over 1.26 lakh (spike of 4,231).

National capital Delhi, meanwhile, has nearly 1.1 lakh cases, having reported 2,187 cases in its latest spike.