New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that the country recorded the highest single-day jump of nearly 16,000 COVID-19 cases. Also Read - ‘COVID Patients to Visit Govt Facility For Review Not Needed,’ Kejriwal Urges Centre to Scrap Order

To combat the coronavirus, the central government revised its strategy made testing widely available to all symptomatic individuals across the country. Also Read - With Necessary Relaxations, West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 31; Restricts Train, Metro Services

In a significant development, Delhi, which already is the second worst-hit state in terms of coronavirus caseload and fatalities, on Wednesday overtook Mumbai after the number of cases increased by 3,788 to touch 70,390. On the other hand, Mumbai has so far recorded 69,625 cases. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: State Restricts Inter-district Travel Till June 30, E-Passes Needed For Movement of People

To tackle the issue of COVID-19, the Delhi government also revised COVID-19 response plan, and said house to house screening will be completed by June 30 in containment zones and for the rest of the city by July 6.

In Delhi, authorities have planned to use Aarogya Setu app coupled with an IT-driven tool to boost surveillance and contact tracing in the COVID-19 affected areas.

This is part of the new COVID-19 response plan prepared by Delhi government health department, as per the recommendations from the Union Health Ministry.

The purpose is to boost surveillance of positive cases and improve contact tracing, officials said.

In another notable development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the extension of the lockdown in the containment zones till July 31. The lockdown in these zones was to end on June 30. With overall cases in the state inching towards 15,000, it is in the 7th position in the all India tally.

In coronavirus case wise, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka crossed 10,000-mark, while Telangana inched towards this grim milestone.

In all, 12 states now account for more than 10,000 coronavirus cases as they continued to report record daily spikes that were mainly attributed to augmented testing.

India has witnessed a surge of 2,65,648 infections from June 1 till June 24 with Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh remaining the top five contributors to the rising tally. As many as 3,890 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the count of patients to 1,42,900, a health department official said.

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued unabated in Tamil Nadu with an all-time high of 2,865 people testing positive in a single day, taking the tally to 67,468 while the toll mounted to 866 with 33 deaths.

With the focus on increasing testing, the state analysed a record 32,079 samples on Wednesday. Inter-district public transport bus services were also being withdrawn in the state for six days from Thursday.

Kerala also reported the highest single-day spike of 152 cases pushing the infection count to 3,603, officials said.