New Delhi: India has replaced Italy to occupy the fifth spot of the world’s worst-hit countries in terms of the number of coronavirus deaths. As on Friday, India recorded 779 fatalities, taking the country’s death toll to 35,747, the John Hopkins University reported. Meanwhile, the overall tally stood at a grim total of more than 16 lakh cases. Also Read - Eid-Al-Adha 2020: Netizens Praise Allah, Fill Twitter With Messages of Hope to Celebrate the Blessed Occasion

The country has so far registered 16,38,870 instances of the coronavirus infection, with a surge of 55,000 cases just today. This is the highest single-day tally for the second consecutive day, and the total number also includes foreigners. Also Read - Ambulance Driver Attacked in Bengaluru After Death of COVID-19 Positive Patient

According to the latest inputs, Italy has a fatality tally of 35,132, as it moved down to the sixth position. Countries ahead of India on the global COVID-19 deaths chart (from top) include – the United States (152,070), Brazil (91,263), the United Kingdom (46,084), and Mexico (46,000). Also Read - Eid-Al-Adha 2020: Muslims Offer Namaz at Kerala Mosque While Maintaining Social Distancing | Watch

India is also on the third position – after the US and Brazil – on the hierarchy of the world’s worst-hit countries due to coronavirus.

Recovery Rate Raises Hope

However, what comes as a slight relief for the country is that the recovery rate in India is better than many others and it continues to improve.

Yesterday, the Union Health Ministry noted that the total number of recoveries in India has crossed 10 lakh, taking the recovery rate to more than 64 per cent and it is still rising.

The ministry remarked that in the span of one week, over 34,000 COVID-19 patients clocked recoveries.

While Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka remain the worst-affected states in India with emerging hotspots like Pune and Bengaluru, Delhi has marked a remarkable improvement over the past two weeks.