Coronavirus India Update: In the past 24 hours, a total of 16,883 Coronavirus patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases to 4,56,830 so far. This improves the rate of recovery among COVID-19 patients to 61.53 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

Notably, India is the third worst COVID-affected country in the world after the US and Brazil.

Meanwhile, India recorded over 22,752 new cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 7,42,417 with 20,642 deaths, the Ministry's morning data revealed.

According to the data, out of total 7,42,417 cases, 4,56,830 have recovered while 2,64,944 remain active in the country.

During the last 24 hours, 2,62,679 samples have been tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. As on date, more than 1,115 labs have enabled people to undergo corona tests.

On Tuesday, the central government cited a World Health Organisation (WHO) situation report and claimed the country had one of the lowest coronavirus deaths and cases per million population. The recovery rate has surpassed 61 per cent, it added.

With a spike of more than 5,134 cases in just one day, Maharashtra remains the worst hit state with cases reaching up to 2,11,987 and 9,250 casualties so far, of which 224 occurred in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu remained the second worst hit with a total of 1,18,594 cases, including 1,636 deaths.

