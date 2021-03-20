New Delhi: India on Saturday registered nearly 41,000 fresh Coronavirus cases, the highest in over 3 months. In the past 24 hours, India logged 40,906 cases and 188 covid-related deaths. Meanwhile, 23,623 people recovered from the infection during the same time span. The fresh spike is the highest reported in India after November 28. The states that have been reporting a surge in Coronavirus cases are Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat. Also Read - What is Leading to Spike in Coronavirus Cases? Superspreader Events May be to Blame | Read Niti Aayog Expert's Take

India began witnessing massive coronavirus caseloads in March last year which reached its peak across the country in the next 6-8 months. But this time, people have become more complacent amid the vaccination drive even as the “second peak” threat gets bigger.

As per an initial probe by the government, superspreader events like weddings might have a pivotal role to play in the recent surge in Coronavirus cases. Niti Aayog expert Dr. VK Paul said that people have become lax in following Coronavirus-related protocol and have started attending mass gatherings, leading to the possibility of superspreading events.

India on Friday reported 39,726 fresh Coronavirus cases and 154 deaths, taking the total infection tally and toll in the country to 1,15,14,331 and 1,59,370 respectively. The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 110 days. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in daily new cases. As many as 79.54 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states.