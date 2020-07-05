Coronavirus India Update: After the highest single-day spike of nearly 25,000 cases and 613 fatalities, India’s tally of coronavirus has reached 6,73,165, while the death toll inched towards 20,000-mark — 19,268 to be specific. Earlier on Saturday, the country had recorded a spike of 22,771 cases. Also Read - Bengaluru: Day After COVID Patient Dies Waiting For Ambulance, BBMP Commissioner Apologises to Family

A total of 4,09,083 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate is 60.73 per cent among the COVID-19 patients. Of the total 6,73,165 cases, 2,44,814 are active cases.

Meanwhile, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, to combat the pandemic, has called for 3T strategy of testing, tracing and treating. He has asked other states to emulate Delhi's high tests per million to fight the highly contagious virus.

Maharashtra remained the worst pandemic hit state in the country. The state has a total of 1,92,990 cases, including 8,376 deaths. Tamil Nadu is on the second spot with 1,02,721 confirmed cases, of which, 1,385 people have died, 58,378 recovered and 42,958 are active. Delhi with a total of 94,695 cases, including 2,923 deaths and 65,624 recoveries is on the third spot.