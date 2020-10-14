New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported a spike of 63,509 new COVID-19 cases and 730 deaths. While the total infection tally in the country stands at 72,39,390, the death toll has gone up to 1,10,586. Further, the total number of people recuperating from the disease crossed 63-lakh mark pushing the recovery rate to 87.05 per cent. Also Read - Centre Allows 20 States to Borrow Additional Rs 68,825 cr to Meet Revenue Shortfall Due to Pandemic

"Total case tally stands at 72,39,390 including 8,26,876 active cases, 63,01,928 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,10,586 deaths," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Notably, for six days in a row the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.53 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,00,90,122 samples have been tested up to October 13 with 11,45,015 samples being tested on Tuesday.