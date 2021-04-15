New Delhi: India on Thursday registered the biggest single-day spike in Coronavirus infections with 2,00,739 fresh COVID-19 cases. Further, a total of 1,038 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data by Union Health Ministry showed today. A total of 93,528 people recuperated from the disease. Also Read - Coronavirus Live Updates April 15, 2021: Negative RT-PCR Test Report Mandatory to Enter 3 Temples in Varanasi

Check Coronavirus India report below:

Total cases: 1,40,74,564 Total recoveries: 1,24,29,564 Active cases: 14,71,877 Death toll: 1,73,123 Total vaccination: 11,44,93,238

More details to follow…