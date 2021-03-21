New Delhi: India on Sunday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 2021 as it recorded 43,846 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The fresh hike in the number of cases took India’s tally to 1,15,99,130, while the death toll reached 1,59,755 after 197 people succumbed to the infection. As per the Union Health Ministry, 8 states including Maharashtra and Delhi are reporting a rising trajectory of new COVID-19 cases, on the other hand, Kerala is showing a ‘consistently declining’ trend. Also Read - FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claiming Weekend Lockdown in Haryana is FAKE. Read Details
Yesterday, Maharashtra, the worst-hit COVID state recorded the highest number of new cases–27,126–since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year. The national capital, for the first time, reported 813 cases this year as the positivity rate breached the 1 per cent-mark after over two months.
Here are the key points:
- Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat are the five states that have recorded the highest single-day surge since yesterday.
- While Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.22 per cent of India’s total active caseload, Kerala and Punjab account for 8.83 per cent and 5.36 per cent of active cases respectively.
- AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said the “main reason” is that people feel the pandemic is over and they are not following COVID appropriate behaviour.
- Speaking at an event by the Indian Police Service(Central) Association, Guleria said,”There are multiple reasons for the surge, but the main reason is that there is change in people’s attitude and they feel coronavirus is over. People should still restrict non-essential travel for some more time.”
- NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said the chain of transmission has to be stopped and for that vaccine is one tool but another is containment and surveillance strategy.
- In Uttar Pradesh, a fresh surge of the Covid wave was becoming increasingly evident with 442 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours. Out of the 442 fresh cases in Uttar Pradesh, a total of 115 cases were recorded in Lucknow.
- The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 122.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.70 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
- The US remains the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,782,302 and 541,909, respectively.