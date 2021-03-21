New Delhi: India on Sunday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 2021 as it recorded 43,846 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The fresh hike in the number of cases took India’s tally to 1,15,99,130, while the death toll reached 1,59,755 after 197 people succumbed to the infection. As per the Union Health Ministry, 8 states including Maharashtra and Delhi are reporting a rising trajectory of new COVID-19 cases, on the other hand, Kerala is showing a ‘consistently declining’ trend. Also Read - FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claiming Weekend Lockdown in Haryana is FAKE. Read Details

Yesterday, Maharashtra, the worst-hit COVID state recorded the highest number of new cases–27,126–since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year. The national capital, for the first time, reported 813 cases this year as the positivity rate breached the 1 per cent-mark after over two months.

Here are the key points: