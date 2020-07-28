New Delhi: With fresh 47,704 positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours , India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases inched closer to 15-lakh mark on Tuesday. The death toll due to the contagious virus mounted to 33,425 after 654 succumbed to the infection across the country. Also Read - Google Extends Work From Home For Employees Till July 2021 | Read Details

“Single-day spike of 47,704 positive cases and 654 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 14,83,157 including 4,96,988 active cases, 9,52,744 cured/discharged/migrated & 33,425 deaths”, said the Health Ministry. Also Read - China Proposes 4-Point Action Plan to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal; Defends WHO Over COVID-19 Crisis

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi had said that India is in a much better position than other countries in the fight against COVID-19. He made the remarks while speaking at a virtual programme to mark the opening of the COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata. Also Read - India Lodges Strong Protest With Pak Over Reported Attempts to Convert Gurudwara in Lahore Into Mosque

PM asserted that the deaths due to the coronavirus in India are much lower than many big countries. “India is in a much better position than other countries in the fight against the pandemic due to the “right decisions taken at the right time” in the country. The world is praising us because of the efforts of the foot soldiers. Our country has come to a point where it does not lack in awareness”, Modi stated.

Take a look at the top developments:

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 64.23%. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.6%:3.4% now, said government.

More than 5 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in a single day over two consecutive days. On 26th July, India tested a total of 5,15,000 samples and on 27th July, a total of 5,28,000 samples were tested, said Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state and reported 7,924 new infections, taking its tally to 3,83,723, followed by Tamil Nadu (2,13,723), Delhi (1,31,219) and Karnataka (1,01,465).

The Delhi government has decided to allow street vendors and hawkers to resume their business in accordance with the necessary coronavirus related precautions and social distancing measures.

National capital recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in the last two months, and recovery rate improved to 88 per cent.

23 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mizoram in last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 384 including 193 cured/discharged cases and 191 active cases, said Department of Information and Public Relations, State Govt.