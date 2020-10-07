New Delhi: With a spike of 72,049 fresh Coronavirus cases, India’s COVID-19 infection tally rose to 67,57,132. Further, 986 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 57,44,693 people have recuperated so far taking the national recovery rate to 85.02 per cent today. Also Read - Coronavirus Update: Unlike Before, Scientists Now Say, Humans Can Transmit COVID-19 Virus to Wildlife

Out of these, 9,07,883 are currently active; 57,44,693 have been discharged, while 1,04,555 have lost the battle against the pandemic.

"Total case tally stands at 67,57,132 including 9,07,883 active cases, 57,44,694 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,04,555 deaths," the Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.55 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,65,911 cases including 38,717 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,22,71,654 samples have been tested up to October 6 with 11,99,857 samples being tested on Tuesday.