New Delhi: India on Thursday registered a total of 78,524 new Coronavirus cases, taking the total infection tally to over 68-lakh mark. Further, 971 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The active COVID-19 cases in the country now stand at 9,02,425, while 58,27,704 people have recovered from the disease so far. Also Read - COVID-19 Likely to Rise in Winters: Why India Should Fear Next 3 Months

“Total case tally stands at 68,35,656 including 9,02,425 active cases, 58,27,705 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,05,526 deaths,” the Union Health Ministry said in a statement. Also Read - Air Force Day 2020: As India Celebrates 88th IAF Anniversary, PM Modi Posts Video Greeting Personnel | WATCH

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, asserting that India’s coronavirus fight is people driven and gets great strength from its COVID warriors. He made the appeal to people to follow social distancing norms and expressed confidence that the fight against the pandemic will be won. Also Read - Previously Infected with 'Common Cold'? It May Decrease the Severity of Coronavirus: Study

India’s COVID-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus. #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/GrYUZPZc2m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had on Wednesday said the prime minister will launch a ‘jan andolan’ campaign for COVID appropriate behaviour on Thursday with a tweet in view of the upcoming festivals, winter season and opening up of the economy.

“India’s COVID-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors,” Modi said. He said collective efforts have helped save many lives.

“We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus,” the PM tweeted using the hashtag ‘Unite2FightCorona’.

“Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19,” he said in another tweet.

(With agency inputs)