New Delhi: India is once again seeing a rise in its Coronavirus caseload after successfully bending the curve, giving sleepless nights to health experts. So, what is leading to the rise in Coronavirus cases? Superspreader events like weddings might have a pivotal role to play in the recent surge in Coronavirus cases, an initial probe by the Union government has suggested. Niti Aayog expert Dr. VK Paul said that people have become lax in following Coronavirus-related protocol and have started attending mass gatherings, leading to the possibility of superspreading events. Also Read - After Maharashtra, These 3 States Could Become Next Coronavirus Hotspots

“That (role of superspreader events) is what it looks like, as people have become lax in their behaviour. We must understand that there is still a large section of population that is vulnerable, especially in villages. We cannot afford to lower our guard at this stage, and should avoid mass gatherings as it can become superspreading events,” Hindustan Times quoted Dr VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog, as saying.

Meanwhile, with two big festivals — Holi and the Kumbh Mela pilgrimage — around the corner and many people flouting the basic norms, north India, especially Delhi-NCR, is likely to face a super surge in Covid-19 caseloads, health experts had warned on Thursday.

India began witnessing massive coronavirus caseloads in March last year which reached its peak across the country in the next 6-8 months. But this time, people have become more complacent amid the vaccination drive even as the “second peak” threat gets bigger.

India on Friday reported 39,726 fresh Coronavirus cases and 154 deaths, taking the total infection tally and toll in the country to 1,15,14,331 and 1,59,370 respectively. The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 110 days. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in daily new cases. As many as 79.54 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states.