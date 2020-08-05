India COVID Update: The COVID tally in the country crossed 19-lakh mark on Wednesday after it registered a single-day spike of 52,509 new cases and 857 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases is the country now stands at 19,08,255 including 5,86,244 active cases, 12,82,216 cured/discharged/migrated & 39,795 deaths, the Health Ministry said in a statement. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: 16 Jail Inmates Test Positive For COVID in Muzaffarnagar, Says DM

The recoveries have mounted to 12,82,215, the Ministry data showed. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 67.19 per cent while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.09 per cent, the data stated.

There are 5,86,244 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which contribute 30.72 per cent of the total caseload. The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 2,14,84,402 samples have been tested up to August 4 with 6,19,652 samples being tested on Tuesday.