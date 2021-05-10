New Delhi: India on Monday registered a sharp decline in new coronavirus cases as the country logged 3,66,161 new COVID-19 infections and 3,754 people deaths in the last 24 hours. This comes as a big relief as the country had been recording over 4 lakh cases for the past few days. Earlier on Sunday, it had reported 4,03,738 fresh Covid cases and 4,092 deaths. Meanwhile, with the latest increase, India’s total tally climbed to 2,26,62,575 and the fatality count reached 2,46,116. Also Read - Lockdown in Maharashtra Likely to be Extended Till May 31, Final Decision Soon: State Minister
Coronavirus in India: Latest Updates
- Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh extended till May 17 their ongoing lockdown as a large part of the country remained under strict curbs due to the raging COVID pandemic. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Puducherry will also have a two-week shutdown starting Monday, In the Northeast, Mizoram government has imposed a seven-day lockdown from Monday, while Sikkim has clamped restrictions till May 16.
- Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 71.75 per cent of the 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said. The other states in the list of 10 are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Haryana.
- A total of 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation plants and about three lakh Remdesivir vials received as aid from foreign countries have been delivered or dispatched to various states and union territories.
- Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna courted a fresh controversy saying that people who test positive for COVID-19 are spreading fear of the disease and that is also causing many deaths. “It is everyone’s responsibility not to spread fear”, he told reporters after visiting the medical college in Shahjahanpur.
- In the past 18 days India’s daily Covid tally has risen by over three lakh cases and over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last 12 days.
- The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,01,76,703 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 6,89,652, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
- According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,37,50,077 samples have been tested up to May 10 for Covid-19. Of these 14,74,606 samples were tested on Sunday.