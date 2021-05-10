New Delhi: India on Monday registered a sharp decline in new coronavirus cases as the country logged 3,66,161 new COVID-19 infections and 3,754 people deaths in the last 24 hours. This comes as a big relief as the country had been recording over 4 lakh cases for the past few days. Earlier on Sunday, it had reported 4,03,738 fresh Covid cases and 4,092 deaths. Meanwhile, with the latest increase, India’s total tally climbed to 2,26,62,575 and the fatality count reached 2,46,116. Also Read - Lockdown in Maharashtra Likely to be Extended Till May 31, Final Decision Soon: State Minister

India reports 3,66,161 new #COVID19 cases, 3,53,818 discharges and 3,754 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,26,62,575

Total discharges: 1,86,71,222

Death toll: 2,46,116

Active cases: 37,45,237 Total vaccination: 17,01,76,603

Coronavirus in India: Latest Updates