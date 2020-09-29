Coronavirus India Update:With a spike of 70,589 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus cases surpassed 61 lakh-mark on Tuesday. Of the total 61,45,292 cases, 9,47,576 are currently active. A data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) showed that 51,01,398 have been discharged, while 96,318 lost the battle against the viral disease.

Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker Latest Updates: Inovio's COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Put on Hold After US FDA's Additional Queries

Meanwhile the recovery rate has reached 82.58 per cent, one of the highest in the world; the fatality rate has come down to 1.57 per cent, the health ministry data claimed. Also Read - Flattening The COVID Curve? India Witnesses 100% Increase in Recovered Cases in a Month, Claims Govt

Earlier in the day, the government has said that India has witnessed close to 100% increase in recoveries in the past month. “More than 82% of total cases (exceeding 50 lakhs) has recovered and discharged”, it stated further, adding that the the number of active cases (lower than 10 lakhs) a small proportion (less than 1/5th) of total cases.

On July 17, India had logged 10 lakh cases, which then doubled to 20 lakh on August 7. The country added another 10 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5. In 11 days, it added another 10 lakh cases, mounting to 50 lakh cases. 13 days later the tally has crossed the 60 lakh-mark.

With a total of 13,39,232 cases, including 35,571 deaths, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

10-point cheatsheet to this story:

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,42,811 sample tests were conducted across the country in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,31,10,041.

India rallying behind the US, which has recorded 7,147,751 cases and 2,05,062 deaths. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 33,273,720 and the fatalities rose to 10,00,825.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India’s continuously rising Recovery Rate and progressively falling Case Fatality Rate have proven the success of the corona containment strategy followed by all States and UTs.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Gurugram district has come down from 1 per cent to 0.85 per cent for the first time in two months.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday imposed night curfew in 27 areas after 10 PM. Issuing a notification, the AMC has ordered closure of all shops after 10 PM on 27 busy roads in the city.

Chennai’s Koyambedu market is reopening on Tuesday. The wholesale vegetable market located in the city centre was labelled the epicentre of coronavirus in the south as more than 3,500 people got infected from the market alone.

Global COVID-19 deaths have increased to 1,000,555, while the overall number of cases has breached the 33 million-mark.

WHO’s head of emergencies Mike Ryan said that the current numbers are likely an underestimate of the true toll of the novel coronavirus.

The US remains the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,115,338 and 204,758, respectively.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has put a hold on Inovio, a Pennsylvania-based pharmaceutical company’s plans to start phase-2 and phase-3 clinical trials of its vaccine against the novel coronavirus.