New Delhi: With nearly 47,000 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India on Monday witnessed the biggest single-day spike since November 7. This took the country's total infection tally to 1,16,46,081, showed the health ministry data. Of the total cases, over 1.11 crore people have recuperated. The death toll, on the other hand reached 1,59,97 after 212 people succumbed to the deadly infection, the highest since January 9.

Maharashtra Remains Worst-Hit

Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases jumped to a new high of over 30,000 on Sunday, with deaths also shooting up in the "second wave" that has gripped the state, while Mumbai recorded 3,000 plus fresh infections, health officials said.

The state saw 30,535 new infections, up from Saturday’s 27,126, and 99 deaths, taking up the state tally to 24,79,682 and toll to 53,399, respectively – both highest in the country.

For the first time, Mumbai figures have shot up over 3,000 to 3,779, and this is attributed to the rapid antigen tests being conducted at malls and public places to trace infectees as the city reels under the surge.

The state’s recovery rate came down from 89.97 per cent to 89.32 per cent, while the death rate stood at 2.15 percent, as compared to 2.18 per cent a day earlier, while the number of active cases jumped up sharply from 191,006 to 210,120.