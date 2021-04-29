New Delhi: As the country reels under the second wave of Coronavirus, India registered 3,79,257 new COVID19 cases, 3645 deaths and 2,69,507 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking India’s tally to 1,83,76,524, as per Union Health Ministry. The total death toll stands at 2,04,832. There are currently 30 lakh active cases in the country while the total vaccination in the country has crossed 15 crore mark today. This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far, and also the eighth consecutive day when India has recorded more than 3 lakh cases. Also Read - 'Indian Strain' of COVID-19 Found In UK, US & 15 Other Countries, Says WHO Report

India has tested 28,44,71,979 samples until now for Covid-19, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Out of these, 17,68,190 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to the daily tally as the state on Wednesday reported its Covid-19 highest death toll ever since the beginning of the pandemic with 985 more virus-related fatalities added in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the government has widened the vaccine coverage and all adults can now get themselves vaccinated from Saturday in the third phase. More than 80 lakh people registered themselves on the first day of registration for the third phase of Covid vaccination starting May 1. The Union Health Ministry highlighted that vaccination is a critical component of the containment and management strategy of the Government of India in its fight against the Covid pandemic.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.92 crore people and killed over 31.46 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.