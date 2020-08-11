New Delhi: Giving a piece of positive news amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said for the first time in the country, the COVID-19 fatality rate has fallen below 2% and is currently at 1.99%. Also Read - Lockdown in New Zealand's Largest City After First Local COVID-19 Case in 102 Days

Addressing a press conference, the ministry said that the national recovery rate is rising to 69.8 per cent due to effective and prompt clinical management of COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Lankan Premier League Postponed to Last Week of November by Health Authorities During COVID-19 Pandemic

With more patients recuperating and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have jumped to 15,83,489 with 47,746 patients getting discharged in a span of 24 hours, the ministry added. Also Read - 'Can Beat Coronavirus if...': PM Modi in Interaction With Chief Ministers of 10 States

The ministry also added that the actual case load of the country is the active cases (6,39,929) which is only 28.21 per cent of the total positive cases and they all are under active medical supervision.

“With a consistent and sustained increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 9.5 lakh. India’s test, track and treat strategy is showing the desired result – the gap between percentage of recoveries and percentage of active cases of COVID-19 is growing every day,” the ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 22,68,675 with 53,601 new infections being reported in a day, while the death-toll climbed to 45,257 with 871 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.