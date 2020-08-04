Coronavirus Latest News: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that the country’s fatality rate has progressively declined to 2.10 per cent, the lowest since first lockdown. Also Read - Monsoon Session of Parliament May Begin From August-end or September Amid COVID-19: Reports

Addressing a press conference, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary at the Ministry of Health, said this is the first time after the first lockdown that the fatality rate is at the lowest, at 2.10%.

He said that at present, 5,86,298 active cases are in India and over 12 lakh people have recovered. "50% deaths due to COVID19 have taken place among the age group of 60 years or above and 37% deaths took place in the age group between 45 to 60 years," he added.

Saying that more than 2 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, he said recovered cases are now double of the active cases.

“Cumulative positivity of India is 8.89%. States with positivity less than 10% are Punjab, Rajasthan, MP, UP, Haryana, Assam, West Bengal and Karnataka. Last week’s positivity of India was 11% which means a few states are showing rise in #COVID19 cases,” he added.

Talking about the vaccine for coronavirus, the ICMR said that Oxford vaccine, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India, got approval for phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, which are starting within a week at 17 sites.