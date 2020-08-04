New Delhi: With more than 18.5 lakh COVID-19 cases, India continues to remain the third worst hit nation after US and Brazil. The country recorded 52,050 positive cases and 803 fatalities in the last 24 hours, following which the total tally climbed to 18,55,746 and the death toll reached 38,938 on Tuesday. While 5,86,298 people are undergoing treatment, 12, 30, 510 have recovered till now. Also Read - Coronavirus in Telangana: CPI(M) Leader And Ex-MLA Sunnam Rajaiah Dies Due to COVID-19

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in India, with 4,41,228 cases and 15,576 deaths, of which 260 occurred in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu and Delhi come in second and third place respectively. Also Read - Pune Unlock 3.0 News: No Night Curfew in City, Pimpri-Chinchwad

On the other hand, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 18 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 691,000. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 18,193,291 and the fatalities rose to 6,91,642 Also Read - Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Admitted to Hospital

Here are the top developments:

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine in India. The SII received approval by the India’s top drug regulator on Sunday after a thorough evaluation based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 3rd August is 2,08,64,750 including 6,61,182 samples tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the veteran Congress leader said that he has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. The Leader of Opposition, further urged all those who recently got in touch with him to check their symptoms.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued guidelines for re-opening of gyms and yoga centres as a part of the third phase of easing of lockdown. The guidelines aim to minimize possible physical contacts between staff, members and visitors and maintain social distancing, other preventive and safety measures in context of COVID-19.

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the COVID-19 pandemic is “a once-in-a-century health crisis,” but it is still “in our hands. “The world has never seen anything like this pandemic for decades, and its effects might last for decades more”, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a virtual press conference on Monday.