New Delhi: One of the worst-affected countries by coronavirus, the cases in India on Friday evening crossed 4 million after five states such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases. The country, which earlier in the day reported 83,341 cases, now has 40,06,162 total cases, including 68,472 deaths. Also Read - Noida Lockdown News: Police Arrest 5 People For Violating Guidelines, Owners of 1300 Vehicles Issued Challans

Now, India is the third worst-hit nation by the pandemic in terms of COVID-19 cases and fatalities after the US and Brazil. Also Read - School Reopening News: Students of Class 9-12 in Delhi Can Visit Schools Voluntarily From Sept 21

Earlier in the day, the Union health ministry said a total of 30,37,151 people have recuperated from coronavirus infection taking the national recovery rate to 77.15 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.74 per cent. Also Read - Benefits of Cinnamon in COVID-19: How it Fights Lung Infections And Boosts Immunity

The five states — Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh — accounted for over 62 per cent of the active cases in the country.

The higher number of recoveries has also led to a steady enhancement in the difference between the recovered and active cases of infection, and this difference has crossed 22 lakh, as on date.

Meanwhile, with more than 11.70 lakh samples being tested for COVID-19 for two successive days (Wednesday and Thursday), India’s cumulative tests as on date surged to 4,66,79,145 while the daily positivity rate is still below 7.5 per cent and the cumulative positivity rate is less than 8.5 per cent, the Health ministry said.