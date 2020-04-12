New Delhi: In what is possibly the first case in the country of an aviation sector employee’s death due to novel coronavirus, a staff member of IndiGo passed away in Chennai due to COVID-19. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, Here's How IndiGo Starts Twitter Banter With Vistara, Soon Joined by Rival Airlines

In a statement, IndiGo, which is the country's largest airline, said, "We are extremely sorry and saddened by the demise of one of our employees in Chennai due to infection of COVID-19. We are providing all support to the family and stand with them at this hour of deep grief."

While no exact details are available thus far, it has been reported that the deceased was in his 50s and worked as an airline maintenance engineer with the Gurugram-headquartered airline. Posted in the Tamil Nadu capital at the time of his death, he had reportedly been working with IndiGo since 2006.

The employee, according to reports, breathed his last on Friday.

Tamil Nadu has thus far recorded 859 positive cases of COVID-19, including eight deaths.

On Sunday, however, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country breached the 8,000 mark and currently stands at 8,356, including 273 casualties.

The tally also includes 716 cured/dischared/migrated patients.