New Delhi: In the last three days, Indore witnessed an astronomical rise in the number of the death toll from the coronavirus. Of the 33 deaths in Madhya Pradesh, Indore accounts for at least 27, including the first death of a doctor. On April 6, the toll in Indore was 9, on April 7, it was 13, on April 8m it was 16 and on April 9 it was 26.

While the national focus was on Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Indore — ironically the cleanest city of the country — became the silent breeding ground of the virus. The viral video of two women doctors being injured recently when a team of health officials was pelted with stones while they were trying to trace a person in Taat Patty Bakhal area, who had come into contact with a Covid-19 patient earlier, brought Indore on the radar.

According to several activists, the screening was not being done properly in the beginning, Only those who arrived from abroad via Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat were being screened. Population and commercial activities are also being held as responsible for the rapid spread. According to the doctors, most of the patients didn't have any early symptom. So, they were brought for the test late. Additionally, they were suffering from several other ailments as well. The political turmoil of Madhya Pradesh is also being blamed for the mismanagement.

Indore was ranked the cleanest city in the country for the third time in a row last year in the Central government’s cleanliness survey. In the last four years, the Indore municipal corporation has eliminated garbage dumps and ensured 100 per cent household-waste segregation.