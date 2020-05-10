New Delhi: Amid allegations that it was under-reporting COVID-19 deaths in the national capital, the Delhi government on Sunday sought to explain the reason, saying that this was because many hospitals were reporting deaths, but not sending summaries. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Mysterious Death of 31-year-old Constable; Samples Sent For COVID-19 Test

Addressing a press conference today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “Many hospitals report deaths but don’t send summaries. We have directed all hospitals to send detailed summaries within 24 hours of the occurrence of deaths. This issue is due to summaries.” Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Curbs Likely to be Eased From Monday Despite Highest Spike | All You Need to Know

Notably, the allegations of under-reporting deaths arose when it came to light that the total number of deaths in the city till Friday night-68-was actually lesser than the total number of deaths reported from just two hospitals-Ram Manohar Lohia (52) and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (47)-alone.

“We have started releasing COVID-19 bulletins from 12 AM to 12 AM the next day. There used to be confusion over the timing of the bulletin, so now the bulletin for the whole day will be released at once,” the minister further said.

The latest 24-hour coronavirus figures released by the Delhi government, between 12 AM on May 8 and 12 AM on May 9, have added 381 more cases to Delhi’s overall COVID-19 count, which now stands at 6,923. Also, during this period, five casualties took place, taking its death toll due to the virus to 73, which is still lesser than the number of deaths reported from the two hospitals alone.

The overall tally also includes 4,781 active cases and 2,069 patients who were discharged after recovering.

Delhi is the third-worst coronavirus affected state after Maharashtra (20,228) and Gujarat (7,797). However, on the city front, it is second after Mumbai, which has 12,864 positive cases.