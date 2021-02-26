Jammu And Kashmir Lockdown News: Stepping up measures against the spread of coronavirus, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday extended lockdown in containment zones and till March 31. The Jammu and Kashmir government also extended the continuation of ‘unlock’ guidelines outside containment zones. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases Spike in Delhi: Should You be Concerned? Here's What Experts Say

The development comes as the UT on Friday recorded 85 new positive cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,26,286, even as one fresh death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours.

The death toll in the Union territory due to the pandemic is 1,956 and out of the fresh cases, 16 were from Jammu division and 69 from Kashmir division of the Union territory.

Notably, the Srinagar district recorded the highest with 47 cases followed by 12 in Jammu district. While seven districts did not report any fresh cases, 11 districts had cases in single digits. The number of active cases has dropped to 803 in the UT, while 1,23,527 patients have recovered so far.